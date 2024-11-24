Previous
Determined to stay by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1327

Determined to stay

Storm Bert has been with us today. This pigeon was determined to outride it gale force or not!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact