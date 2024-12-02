Sign up
Previous
Photo 1335
Flowering in December
Viburnum according to Google: It's getting harder to find things in flower now so this was a nice surprise
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
3
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
365% complete
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
Heather
ace
Wow! Well done to spot this beauty, Jo! We would almost think it was spring! Fav
December 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great find, this is very pretty!
December 2nd, 2024
