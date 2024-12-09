Sign up
Photo 1342
Total abstract
Christmas lights (believe it or not) deflecting through glass on a rainy night . Unusually pleasant
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
1
0
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana
ace
they sure tick off all the boxes ;-)
December 9th, 2024
