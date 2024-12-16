Sign up
Photo 1349
Christmas decs
Trying to get into the spirit but life's a bit manic at the mo
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
1
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Heather
ace
Nice festive decorations, Jo! You're pulling it off, but I hope life calms down for you soon! Fav
December 17th, 2024
