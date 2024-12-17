Previous
Eye catching leaves by 365projectorgjoworboys
Eye catching leaves

Great patterns in these leaves, quite an unusual plant
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Heather ace
A lovely shot, Jo, to capture these unusual patterns! I like the pop of red in the centre of the leaf in the foreground as a nice contrast too! Fav
December 17th, 2024  
