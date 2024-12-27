Previous
Bassets or Seals hmmmm by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1360

Bassets or Seals hmmmm

With all the Christmas food around it's been a tempting time!
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Carole Sandford ace
Aww ever hopeful!
December 27th, 2024  
Heather ace
So adorable, Jo! I hope someone gave them something since they gave you such a sweet shot! :-) Great title too! Fav
December 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 28th, 2024  
