Blue Sky!! by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1371

Blue Sky!!

Thought I'd just show off our rare view of blue sky this morning!
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Beautiful!
January 7th, 2025  
