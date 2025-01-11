Previous
Walter the photo bobbing ace by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1375

Walter the photo bobbing ace

Lining up an arty, frosty landscape type of photo and obviously Walter didn't want to miss out. Made me smile so hope it does you too
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
376% complete

Mark Prince ace
WooF ! Your image needs foreground interest. WooF How's this ?
January 11th, 2025  
