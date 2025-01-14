Previous
Thaw time by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1378

Thaw time

Warmer weather and the streams are flowing again
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Lovely leading line and colours.
January 14th, 2025  
