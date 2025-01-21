Previous
Damp starts by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1385

Damp starts

Another misty damp morning but as the sun comes out the pine trees glisten
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
January 21st, 2025  
