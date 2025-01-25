Previous
Reservoir walk by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1389

Reservoir walk

The start of a 3 mile walk around a reservoir in glorious sunshine this morning
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Lovely weather and leading lines.
January 25th, 2025  
