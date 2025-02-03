Previous
Hydrangea skeleton petals by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1398

Hydrangea skeleton petals

Lace texture skeleton petals the flower stays leaving it's intricate structure on show
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Beautiful and delicate, a lovely shot!

Ian
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact