A floral rendition by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1401

A floral rendition

Visited our local town famous for Lady Godiva riding on a white horse. Here's a floral tribute in the shopping centre
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
383% complete

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I was thinking of a city rather than a town, but I may be wrong. It’s a nice statue.
February 6th, 2025  
