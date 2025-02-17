Previous
Spring crocus by 365projectorgjoworboys
Spring crocus

A new phone so it may take me a while to get used to it. Here's my first offering
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
386% complete

Heather ace
Wow, Jo! A beautiful patch of spring! I like your pov with this shot so that we are looking down on these colourful blooms! Fav (and well-done using your new phone!)
February 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 18th, 2025  
