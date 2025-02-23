Previous
Zoom testing by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1418

Zoom testing

Yup..that works well too!!
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
388% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these bathing beauties, lovely reflections too.
February 23rd, 2025  
