Scarlet Tiger Moth caterpillar by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1458

Scarlet Tiger Moth caterpillar

The first one for this year. Very happy they are back in the garden again
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
