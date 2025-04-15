Previous
3 in 1 by 365projectorgjoworboys
3 in 1

I've forgotten the name of these but they are interesting flower shapes
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Jo Worboys

Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, lovely shot of these interesting flowers. Google lens says they are Euphorbia amygdaloides or common wood spurge, hope it is correct ;-)
April 15th, 2025  
