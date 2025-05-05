Sign up
Previous
Photo 1489
Godrevy Lighthouse
Changed this to b&w. The lighthouse stands out in the background and gives off a great atmosphere
5th May 2025
5th May 25
3
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
1489
photos
25
followers
17
following
407% complete
View this month »
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A16 5G
Taken
28th April 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A beautiful coastline capture, Jo! And you're right- with the b/w, the lighthouse really stands out, and the wispy clouds seem to be springing from the lighthouse! Very cool! Fav
May 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great coastal capture!
May 5th, 2025
