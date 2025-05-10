Previous
Cabbage White by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1494

Cabbage White

The butterflies are appearing thick and fast. Peacocks, Red Admirals, Orange Tips, so far. This Cabbage White is showing it great camouflage with its greenish under wi ngs
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and tones.
May 10th, 2025  
