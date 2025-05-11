Previous
6 weeks difference by 365projectorgjoworboys
A totally different scene with only 6 weeks between them, just have to love Spring
Jo Worboys

Wylie ace
Wow, what a change! You've captured the two states of life well.
May 11th, 2025  
