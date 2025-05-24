Previous
Oxeye daisy by 365projectorgjoworboys
Oxeye daisy

An abundance of them this year in the grass verges
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
Beautiful macro and frame filler.
May 24th, 2025  
