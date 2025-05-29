Previous
Seven spot Ladybird larvae by 365projectorgjoworboys
Seven spot Ladybird larvae

Had to Google this one. Who knew ladybirds started of like this? 365 educating me again!
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Jo Worboys

Jo Worboys
