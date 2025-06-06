Previous
Fox gloves by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1521

Fox gloves

They have some amazing patterns, no wonder they attract the bees
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Lovely close up of these beauties.
June 6th, 2025  
