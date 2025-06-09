Previous
Thick Legged Flower Beetle by 365projectorgjoworboys
Thick Legged Flower Beetle

That is it's official name! Not much thought gone into that one. 'Green Crusader' or something more powerful would have been more poetic!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
