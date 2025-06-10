Sign up
Photo 1525
Speckled Wood Butterfly
Very common but still nice to see
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
1
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 10th, 2025
