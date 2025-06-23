Previous
Out they go by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1538

Out they go

Chosen my favourite photo whilst travelling home. They would row right out to sea (no mean feat) around a buoy and back into the harbour port. A great day's entertainment.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Jo Worboys

Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
