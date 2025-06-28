Previous
Victorian grading steps by 365projectorgjoworboys
Victorian grading steps

Back at the reservoir which has a victorian pump house. These steps normally have flowing water but the heatwave has reduced its flow
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Jo Worboys

Photo Details

