A field of two halves by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1545

A field of two halves

Barley on the left and wheat on the right. With a wet end of winter/early spring the Barley (on a slope) was sown later. It has caught up surprisingly well
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely details and leading line.
June 30th, 2025  
