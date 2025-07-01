Previous
Knapweed and 'friend' by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1546

Knapweed and 'friend'

At first I thought it was a baby cricket but apparently (google) it is a bug
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
