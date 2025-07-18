Previous
Creeping Geranium by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1563

Creeping Geranium

A delicate looking but very hardy plant
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Heather ace
Such a pretty colour and lovely with its darker veins on the lighter purple ! A lovely close-up capture too, Jo! Fav
July 18th, 2025  
