Lords and Ladies by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1574

Lords and Ladies

They start off as a stem and only one big leaf. As the berries form there is just the stalk.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
How beautiful they are, we don't get them here.
July 29th, 2025  
