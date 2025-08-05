Previous
Robins Pincushion by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1581

Robins Pincushion

Here's the scientific bit(that I also learnt today!) A wasp lays it's eggs on a rose leaf and the larvae then secret chemical that form this gall. The larvae live in the gall and then become wasps themselves....well I never. I'm def wiser now
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact