Lacey Phacelia or 'Fiddleneck' by 365projectorgjoworboys
Lacey Phacelia or 'Fiddleneck'

Apparently (I've learnt today) this plant is native to California / Mexico and is used as a green fertiliser. Bees and other insects also love it. Win win situation
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Jo Worboys

