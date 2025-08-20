Sign up
Previous
Photo 1596
All lined up
You can tell which way the wind and rain is blowing today (yes a bit of rain!)
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
2
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pastoral scene fav!
August 20th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
wonderful scene!
August 20th, 2025
