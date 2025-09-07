Previous
Small Copper by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1611

Small Copper

Still finding butterflies around. A small Copper today
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely fv!
September 7th, 2025  
