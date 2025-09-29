Previous
Autumn ploughing by 365projectorgjoworboys
Autumn ploughing

The countryside is constantly changing with the seasons. Ploughing ready for the over wintering crops
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
Lovely framing.
September 29th, 2025  
