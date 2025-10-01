Previous
Yellow Field Cap by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1635

Yellow Field Cap

October mornings and the fungi appear in the dewy, damp fields
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find and capture fav!
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact