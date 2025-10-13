Previous
Carpet of leaves by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1647

Carpet of leaves

Change in the weather misty morning and leaves are dropping all around us
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super pov! fv!
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact