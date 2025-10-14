Previous
Change of weather by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1648

Change of weather

Misty damp starts means decorations for this dandelion clock
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Jo Worboys

Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Heather ace
No!!! But what a stunning shot, Jo! I love how you composed this with the semi-circle of the seed head! Gorgeous crystal capture too! Big fav!
October 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2025  
