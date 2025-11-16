Previous
Rain, rain and rain by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1681

Rain, rain and rain

Finally stopped but has given an opportunity for great reflections
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
460% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
November 16th, 2025  
