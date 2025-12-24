Previous
Happy Christmas Eve by 365projectorgjoworboys
Happy Christmas Eve

May everyone's Christmas be all you wish for.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
470% complete

Heather ace
Love this Santa! And wishing you a very Merry Christmas too, Jo! xo Fav
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 24th, 2025  
