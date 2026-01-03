Previous
Still chilly by Jo Worboys
Photo 1729

Still chilly

The cold weather continues today
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Photo Details

Heather ace
That does look frosty, but pretty (especially with the clear blue sky! I think your pooches want to go back inside, Jo (and I don't blame them. That snow would be pretty cold on the feet :-) Fav
January 4th, 2026  
