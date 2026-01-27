Previous
Lichen by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1753

Lichen

One of a few things that actually enjoys our very wet conditions at the moment
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Heather ace
A great close-up, Jo, to capture the spongy textures of the lichen! Nice colours, too! Fav
January 27th, 2026  
