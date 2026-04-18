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Photo 1834
Ladybirds
A fourteen spot on the left and a seven spot on the right. They do look totally different
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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365
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Galaxy A16 5G
Taken
18th April 2026 10:03am
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