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Mevagissey by 365projectorgjoworboys
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Mevagissey

Enjoying a day by the harbour on food festival week.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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Heather ace
What a gorgeous spot and view, Jo! It looks like you are getting great weather too! Fav
July 4th, 2026  
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