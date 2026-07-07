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Previous
Photo 1914
Fowey Harbour
The Heatwave has reached Cornwall 30° today. Trying to find shade
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A16 5G
Taken
7th July 2026 2:25pm
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Diana
ace
I love to see the bobbing boats in the water.
July 7th, 2026
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