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Previous
Photo 1916
Jellyfish bonanza
There is a jellyfish phenomenon this year. Hundreds of them are being washed up on the beaches and the water is packed with them. Global warming? Who knows
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
1916
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Heather
ace
They are beautiful, and I really like how you have presented these, Jo! But yes, I think global warming is at play here. I just did a little google search: "Global warming alters ocean ecosystems, creating ideal conditions for jellyfish to thrive while many other marine species decline." :( On another note, carry on enjoying your beach holiday! You have been posting gorgeous shots! Fav
July 9th, 2026
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