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Back to the heat by 365projectorgjoworboys
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Back to the heat

Temperatures rising again so back to trying to get work done at silly o' clock in the mornings and ease up later in the day
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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