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Pit Stop by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1924

Pit Stop

Bindweed is a good service station for this fly
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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