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Sat am wander by 365projectorgjoworboys
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Sat am wander

Crispy dry conditions and no rain forecast in the future
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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Joan Robillard ace
You wanna laugh I read the first word as a verb rather then the abbreviation for Saturday and couldn’t make heads or tails of it. But love the picture
July 18th, 2026  
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