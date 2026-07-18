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Previous
Photo 1925
Sat am wander
Crispy dry conditions and no rain forecast in the future
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
1925
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16
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527% complete
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Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A16 5G
Taken
18th July 2026 9:46am
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Joan Robillard
ace
You wanna laugh I read the first word as a verb rather then the abbreviation for Saturday and couldn’t make heads or tails of it. But love the picture
July 18th, 2026
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